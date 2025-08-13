2025 Cops for Cancer Training Rides Throughout The Valley Wednesday August 13

Abbotsford – On Wednesday morning August 13, the Cops for Cancer team will be out on an escorted training ride through Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Yarrow, as they gear up for the 2025 Tour de Valley, happening from September 15th to 20th.

Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley is a powerful annual event where police officers and emergency service personnel cycle across the Fraser Valley for six days, raising vital funds for childhood cancer research and support services through the Canadian Cancer Society.

If you see them on the road, feel free to give them a wave or a friendly honk to show your support!