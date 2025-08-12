FortisBC Workers On Strike – Action Will Affect Construction Projects

Vancouver – In a media release from IBEW 213 – In polls held across the province at the end of July, members across FortisBC’s Electric and Gas operations voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action.

IBEW 213 members at Fortis Electric and Gas have been working under expired collective agreements for 28 and 15 months (respectively). Even with the assistance of an LRB-appointed mediator, FortisBC has stalled negotiations and only engaged in surface and concessionary bargaining.

Throughout July, the union sought a strike mandate from both electric and gas members.

Black Press reports that trade and office-worker unions including affiliate unions to the BC Building Trades, MoveUP and other IBEW local unions have confirmed they will respect picket lines in solidarity.