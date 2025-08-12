Skip to content

Death of an Inmate from Pacific Institution / Regional Treatment Centre

Death of an Inmate from Pacific Institution / Regional Treatment Centre

Abbotsford – (Correctional Service Canada) -On Sunday August 10, 2025, Nelson Tayongtong, an inmate from Pacific Institution / Regional Treatment Centre, died while in custody of apparent natural causes.

At the time of death, the inmate was 52 years old and had been serving a life sentence, which commenced on October 27, 2017 (he was sent there to serve his sentence for stabbing his wife to death in 2012).

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

