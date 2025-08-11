Skip to content

UPDATE – Heat Warnings for the Valley Include Monday and Tuesday – August 11 and 12

Fraser Valley – From Environment Canada:

Heat Warning in effect for:

  • Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

This is a heat warning. Temperature are very high and there is a moderate risk to public health. What: Temperatures reaching 33 degrees Celsius combined with overnight lows near 17 degrees Celsius.

A ridge of high pressure is bringing elevated temperatures to the South Coast.

Due to strong northwesterly winds over the Strait of Georgia, areas near the water will likely get a reprieve from the heat, but away from the water, daytime temperatures will reach the low 30’s.

A cooling trend will arrive on Wednesday.

