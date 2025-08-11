Fraser Health Issues Heat Warning

Fraser Valley – Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued weather alerts for several parts of the province, including the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) regions, as we experience a stretch of high temperatures.

ECCC has issued a heat warning for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, the Sunshine Coast and Sea-to-Sky region until August 12.

A heat warning is in effect for parts of Metro Vancouver, including Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Vancouver, North Vancouver, Richmond, Burnaby, New Westminster, Surrey, and Langley, as well as the Fraser Valley, the Sunshine Coast, and Sea to Sky regions, which include Howe Sound, Whistler, and Pemberton. Temperatures could reach 33°C during the day with overnight lows around 16°C.

Medical Health Officers from Fraser Health and VCH encourage people to take steps to reduce heat-related risks, and emphasize water safety, as people seek to cool off in rivers, streams and at beaches throughout their regions.



The BC Centre for Disease Control provides a broad range of heat-related guidance on its website, including information on the different types of heat alerts, how to prepare for hot temperatures, symptoms of heat-related illnesses, those most at risk during hot weather and ways to stay cool.

Water safety and beach water quality

The warmer weather will also cause rapid snow melt, leading to high rivers and streams throughout the province so please keep water safety in mind.

VCH and Fraser Health work with Metro Vancouver, local governments, and other agencies to monitor beach water quality throughout the swimming season. This includes the routine collection and testing of water samples for E. coli (an indicator of contamination with feces, a risk to health). The Beach Water Monitoring Program is based on the information in the Guidelines for Canadian Recreational Water Quality. Beach water advisories and Information on the latest test results are mapped online at vch.ca and fraserhealth.ca.

More information can be found in B.C.’s Extreme Heat Preparedness Guide, vch.ca and fraserhealth.ca/sunsafety.