Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board – Home Sales Rebounding After Weak Start to the Year

Chilliwack (CADREB) – The number of homes sold through the MLS® System of the Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board totaled 211 units in July 2025. This was a decline of 9.4% from July 2024.

Home sales were 4.5% below the five-year average and 21.8% below the 10-year average for the month of July.

The overall MLS® HPI composite benchmark price was $754,900 in July 2025, increasing by 1.1% compared to July 2024.

The benchmark price for single-family homes was $926,600, a modest gain of 2.3% on a year-over-year basis in July. By comparison, the benchmark price for townhouse/row units was $627,000, nearly unchanged, down only 0.3% compared to a year earlier, while the benchmark apartment price was $419,300, a minor decrease of 1.8% from year-ago levels.

The average price of homes sold in July 2025 was $754,980, a minor increase of 1% from July 2024.