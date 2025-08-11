Both the Bear Creek and Serpent’s Back Wildfires are Now Contained – “Being Held”

Harrison/Hope – BC Wildfire Service: Both the Bear Creek (V11110) and Serpent’s Back (V10830) wildfires are now contained and are now classified as Being Held, meaning they are not expected to spread beyond their current perimeters. This is a result of decreased fire behavior and the hard work of ground crews, heavy equipment and aviation resources.



At the recommendation of the BC Wildfire Service, the evacuation alert associated with Bear Creek (V11110) has been rescinded and the Harrison East Forest Service Road is now open to the public. All previous road closures have been removed. This includes the Kookipi Forest Service Road in the Nahatlatch Valley.



Drivers are reminded to remain alert for road hazards along the Harrison East Forest Service Road. The area remains an active worksite; local residents, boaters and campers are asked to stay well away from wildfire operations for the safety of responders and the public.



Fire behaviour on both wildfires is low with smoldering ground fire with no open flame. During active periods, smoke from Serpent’s Back is visible from the community of Hope and Highway 1.

From Four Wheel Drive Association of BC: It should be noted that road repairs to Kookipi FSR after the 2021 floods are not complete and the contractor may be returning to active work there at any time, which will result in the road being closed with little or no notice. Anyone taking that route should expect the possibility of being turned around.