AbbyPD Weekend Wrap Included Shutting Down Unplanned Protest Against Airshow

AbbyPD Weekend Wrap Included Shutting Down Unplanned Protest Against Airshow

Abbotsford (Abbotsford Police Department) – Weekend Recap: Aug 8th – Aug 11th.

Between Friday at 5:00 PM and Monday at 6:00 AM, AbbyPD frontline teams responded to 315 police files.

Friday night saw officers actively engaged in traffic enforcement, curfew checks of known offenders, and visual patrols in identified problem areas. In addition to routine calls for service, officers assigned to the Abbotsford Airshow managed an unplanned protest aimed at disrupting the event. While the protest remained peaceful, it required additional resources to ensure public safety.

Saturday began with a serious incident involving the stabbing of a business owner near Townline Road and Maclure Road. Officers responded swiftly, arresting the suspect within seven minutes of the initial call. The suspect remains in custody. Later that day, officers were deployed to manage another peaceful protest in the 33000 block of South Fraser Way, which also required a police presence.

Overnight, officers responded to several mental health-related calls. Throughout the remainder of the weekend, officers arrested seven individuals on outstanding warrants. Impaired driving continues to be a concern, with 11 impaired drivers removed from Abbotsford roads.

Weekend Call Summary

11 domestic disputes

8 assaults

5 missing person reports

2 Break & Enters

21 Thefts

7 Collisions

Proactive Traffic enforcement efforts led to: 11 impaired drivers being removed from the roads, and 24 violation tickets being issued. By the end of the weekend, 12 individuals were held in custody.

