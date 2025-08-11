Abbotsford Police Investigating Homicide on Cardinal Avenue – One Man Arrested – IHIT Now Taking Over the Case

Abbotsford – Around 4PM on Monday afternoon (August 11) Abbotsford Police Patrol officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 30400 block of Cardinal Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers contained the scene and determined the incident was isolated to a single unit within an apartment building. Inside the residence, they located a deceased male. A male suspect was located at the scene, arrested, and remains in police custody. There is no ongoing risk to public safety.

The investigation is still in its early stages, and additional resources have been deployed to support efforts in uncovering the full circumstances surrounding this incident. The Abbotsford Police Department’s Major Crime Unit is transitioning the investigation to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), which will be providing further updates as the investigation advances.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the IHIT Infoline at 1-877-551-4448.

Abbotsford Police File 2025-34399