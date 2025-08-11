Skip to content

Abbotsford Police Investigating Homicide on Cardinal Avenue – One Man Arrested – IHIT Now Taking Over the Case

Home
Crime
Abbotsford Police Investigating Homicide on Cardinal Avenue – One Man Arrested – IHIT Now Taking Over the Case

Abbotsford – Around 4PM on Monday afternoon (August 11) Abbotsford Police Patrol officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 30400 block of Cardinal Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers contained the scene and determined the incident was isolated to a single unit within an apartment building. Inside the residence, they located a deceased male. A male suspect was located at the scene, arrested, and remains in police custody. There is no ongoing risk to public safety.

The investigation is still in its early stages, and additional resources have been deployed to support efforts in uncovering the full circumstances surrounding this incident. The Abbotsford Police Department’s Major Crime Unit is transitioning the investigation to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), which will be providing further updates as the investigation advances.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the IHIT Infoline at 1-877-551-4448.

Abbotsford Police File 2025-34399

Share This:

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Stampeders 2025 Tour

2025 Teri Westerby – NDP – Chilliwack-Hope

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

On Key

Related Posts