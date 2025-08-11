Skip to content

2025 Chilliwack Rotary Outdoor Book Sale – Saturday August 23

Chilliwack – Originally offered as a solution for pandemic-era social distancing, the Chilliwack Rotary Outdoor Book Sale is back for one day only on Saturday August 23 from 10:00 am-4:00 pm.

Rotary has expanded the Book Sale by inviting local Chilliwack firefighters to sell hot dogs, chips and drinks at the sale which will allow guests to grab a bite to eat and a cool drink, and browse a little longer. The firefighters have decided they will donate all proceeds to Rotary.
The club says they can use a few more community volunteers. Volunteers can help out the day before or the day of the sale. Volunteers must be at least 14 years old, and can lift up to 30 lbs. Email rotaryclubofchilliwack@gmail.com to get more information or to volunteer.

The Chilliwack Rotary One-Day Outdoor Book Sale is Saturday August 23 from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm at the Rotary Service Building at 44870 Wolfe Road in Chilliwack (at the west end of Townsend Park). Free parking is available on the east side of the building

