DriveSmartBC – Turning Left is Complicated

How much time do you have to look, decide and then begin turning left in heavy traffic? Do you feel pushed by the drivers behind you into making that decision quickly? If you cannot manage turning left at a busy intersection quickly and confidently, it’s time to wait for certainty or try a different strategy.



A busy intersection requires complex visual scanning. You need to watch for oncoming traffic, pedestrians crossing your intended path, cyclists who may be hidden by vehicles, traffic signals and the lane markings or path you intend to travel.



The safe gap you find may only last for a few seconds. Hesitate and the gap is gone. Rush and you may cause a collision. Take the time necessary for a good decision and ignore any pressure from impatient drivers behind you.



Beware of the drivers who don’t believe that a yellow light means stop. These days drivers are as likely to accelerate when they see a green light turn to yellow as they are to begin to brake. If you are lawfully in the intersection, you may be wise to wait until your light is red, as you still have the right of way to clear the intersection.



You must leave the intersection to the right of the centre line. Having to cut the corner is often a symptom of rushing to meet the gap and reducing the need to slow down. Take the time to do it properly.



If that left turn is just too dangerous, there is a simple solution. Drive one block past the intersection that you wanted to turn left at and now make three right turns instead. What’s a little delay compared to arriving at your destination safely?

Story URL: https://www.drivesmartbc.ca/intersections/turning-left-complicated

-- Tim Schewe Road Safety Advocate DriveSmartBC.ca