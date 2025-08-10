UPDATE – Abbotsford Business Owner Stabbed by Repeat Violent Offender – 40 Year Old Man Formally Charged

Abbotsford – AUGUST 10 UPDATE – AbbyPD Responds to Random Stabbing of Shop Owner – Charges Laid



On Saturday August 10th, 40-year-old Timothy Rowley was formally charged with Assault with a Weapon and Aggravated Assault in connection with Saturday’s stabbing. Mr. Rowley remains in custody. The victim is currently in stable condition and continues to receive medical care. The investigation remains ongoing.

AUGUST 9 UPDATE – Around 9:40 AM Saturday August 9, Abbotsford Police responded to a report of a stabbing at a business located near the intersection of Townline Road and Maclure Road.



Upon arrival, first responders located the victim—the business owner—who had sustained life-threatening injuries following an altercation with an unknown individual attempting to steal from the premises. The suspect fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival. The victim was transported to a Vancouver area trauma hospital.



Within the hour, Patrol Officers arrested a 40-year-old man, currently out on statutory release from a previous violent offence. He remains in police custody.



Investigators are appealing to anyone who was in the Townline Road and Maclure Road area between 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. If you witnessed the incident or have dashcam footage, please contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

Abbotsford Police File: 2025-34062