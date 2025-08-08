UFV Abbotsford Campus Buildings A, B, and C – CLOSED Until at Least Wednesday, August 13 Due to Fire and Power Outage

Abbotsford (Stacy Kirpichova) – UPDATE August 8, 2025 5:23 PM

UFV’s Abbotsford campus Buildings A, B, and C will remain closed until at least Wednesday, August 13, 2025, as crews work to restore power following the transformer fire in Building B’s electrical room earlier Friday.

What this means:

Do not come to campus to work in Abbotsford Buildings A, B, or C from Monday, August 11 through Wednesday, August 13 unless instructed otherwise.

Classes, exams, activities, and events in these buildings will be relocated or rescheduled where possible.

Staff and faculty based in these buildings are encouraged to work remotely where possible . Please work with your manager or supervisor to arrange alternate work locations if needed.

Other campus buildings are open and operating as usual.

More details will be shared in the next update on Saturday, August 9, 2025, including information to support staff, faculty, students, and service providers affected by these closures.



August 8, 2025 3:34 PM

UFV’s Abbotsford campus is recovering from a mechanical maintenance incident earlier Friday involving a transformer fire in Building B’s electrical room.

Key facts:

The fire has been extinguished, and Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service has left the site.

BC Hydro has shut down power to Buildings A, B, and C.

These buildings are closed to public access until further notice.

Staff, faculty, and students in these buildings have been sent home for the day.

Other campus buildings are not affected.

IT services in Buildings A, B, and C currently impacted:

Wired and wireless network connections

Telephone service (excluding red emergency phones)

Remote desktop connections

Facilities systems/panels

All desktops, TVs, projectors, phones, and wired/wireless networks in these buildings

Services not impacted:

Data centre–hosted services (generator running)

Student/employee email and myClass services (available unless a campus internet connection is required to access them)

UFV Facilities is working with contractors to assess the damage and explore options for temporary power generation. Timelines for restoring full power are not yet confirmed.