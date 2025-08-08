Two Arrested in Break and Enter at Chilliwack Youth Advocacy Centre – Paramount Project Building

Chilliwack – On July 29th, 2025, Chilliwack RCMP received a report of a break and enter at the Child and Youth Advocacy Centre (CYAC) of the Chilliwack Community Services Building located at 100-46187 Yale Road. With the assistance of video surveillance and their knowledge of local prolific offenders, investigators from the Chilliwack RCMP Frontline and Priority Target Teams were quickly able to identify two males of interest in this Break and Enter. On July 31st, 2025, these two males were arrested by the Priority Target Team and held in custody for an appearance in court on August 1st, 2025.

Also, on August 1st, 2025, the Priority Target Team obtained search warrants for two residences in Chilliwack where the suspect males frequented. The search of these residences located stolen property from the CYAC, but also property linking the suspects to a Break and Enter that occurred at the Central Pentecostal Assembly on July 30th, 2025.

Charged with 1 count each of Break and Enter are:

Richard Johnathan WELLS – 29 years old from Chilliwack B.C. WELLS was released from jail by a Judge with a next court appearance of August 22, 2025. He was placed on a 9 pm to 8 am curfew in addition to several other conditions.

Branden GAMBLE – 29 years old with no fixed address. GAMBLE has been remanded in jail since his arrest.

The CYAC is a collaboration between the RCMP, child protection, and victim advocates in a child-friendly facility where children, youth, and their families can receive an individualized response and services after the occurrence of child abuse. Services provided include prevention, intervention, prosecution, treatment and support for victims and their families. Items stolen from the Centre included money, gift cards, and cheques that were specifically for use by the Centre’s programs.