Jets Acquire D-man Dreyton Hayward from Creston Valley

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Jets have acquired 2005 born defenceman Dreyton Hayward from the Creston Valley Thunder Cats in exchange for a Player Development Fee. The Calgary, Alberta product is a smooth skater that can play in all situations, and will be relied upon for his experience and leadership this season.

