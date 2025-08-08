Skip to content

Jets Acquire D-man Dreyton Hayward from Creston Valley

Home
Uncategorized
Jets Acquire D-man Dreyton Hayward from Creston Valley

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Jets have acquired 2005 born defenceman Dreyton Hayward from the Creston Valley Thunder Cats in exchange for a Player Development Fee. The Calgary, Alberta product is a smooth skater that can play in all situations, and will be relied upon for his experience and leadership this season.

2025 Dreyton Hayward Screenshot 2025-08-08 at 12-25-56 (3) Facebook

Share This:

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Stampeders 2025 Tour

2025 Teri Westerby – NDP – Chilliwack-Hope

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

On Key

Related Posts