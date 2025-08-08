Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” August 8

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
ALEXIS, Trevor
Age: 33
Height: 5’10” ft
Weight: 222lbs
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Unlawfully at Large
Warrant in effect: July 31, 2025
Parole Jurisdiction: Abbotsford
KING, Haley
Age: 25
Height: 5’5” ft
Weight: 190lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Theft $5000 or Under x2
Warrant in effect: July 28, 2025
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack