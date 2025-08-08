Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” August 8

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

ALEXIS, Trevor

Age: 33

Height: 5’10” ft

Weight: 222lbs

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Unlawfully at Large

Warrant in effect: July 31, 2025

Parole Jurisdiction: Abbotsford

KING, Haley

Age: 25

Height: 5’5” ft

Weight: 190lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Theft $5000 or Under x2

Warrant in effect: July 28, 2025

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack