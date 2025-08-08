BCHL Board of Governors Announces Contract Extension for Commissioner Steven Cocker, Extends Streaming Partnership with FloSports

Burnaby – The BCHL announced that its Board of Governors has reached an agreement with Commissioner Steven Cocker on a three-year contract extension.

BCHL Steven Cocker

His current contract expires at the end of the 2025-26 season, which is when the extension will kick in.

Cocker is entering his seventh season with the BCHL and his third as the Commissioner. The 34-year-old started as the league’s Executive Director in 2019 and was eventually promoted to Deputy Commissioner and then Commissioner to start the 2023-24 campaign.

“I’m honoured to continue my work with the BCHL alongside the Board of Governors, our dedicated league office and the incredible team staff across our league,” said Cocker. “The growth of the BCHL over the past six years has been remarkable, and I look forward to building on that momentum.”

“With adversity comes opportunity, and I’m excited for what lies ahead as we continue to push our league forward, while offering more development opportunities for aspiring student-athletes.”

“Steven has been influential in this league’s expansion and success,” said Rich Murphy, Chairman of the BCHL’s Board of Governors. “The Board is thrilled to extend his contract and we look forward to continuing to work with Steven as the BCHL maintains its upward trajectory of growth and modernization.”

It was also previously announced following the league’s 2025 Annual General Meeting that former Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer Chris Hebb will remain with the league in the role of Chief Strategic Officer, focusing on bigger picture league items as well as sponsorship.

ALSO,

BCHL 2025 FloHockey/FloSports

The BCHL announced that the league has signed a two-year extension with FloSports to remain the league’s exclusive streaming partner.

All BCHL preseason, regular season and postseason games will be available to stream on the FloHockey platform for the third straight season.

“The BCHL is thrilled to extend this partnership and to continue giving our fans the high-quality streaming product they deserve,” said BCHL Director of Communications Jesse Adamson. “FloSports is a leader in the sports streaming space and we look forward to working with them to enhance the viewing experience for BCHL games going forward.”

Viewers can expect increased quality on the broadcast starting this season on FloHockey with new technology that allows for a higher resolution image.

“The BCHL showcases some of the best hockey talent in the world – many of whom take to the ice at NCAA Division I colleges across the U.S. every year,” said Josh Siskin, GM of FloHockey. “Our new agreement reinforces our commitment to the league and the representation of the highest forms of Canadian hockey available.”

Fans can subscribe to FloHockey to get access to all BCHL content, as well as a wide range of other leagues and sports on the platform.