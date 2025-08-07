Pivotal’s Electric Aircraft Takes Flight at 2025 Abbotsford Air Show, Aug 7–10 (INTERVIEW)

Abbotsford – Pivotal Flying Vehicle Set to Soar at Abbotsford: Get an Up-Close Look at eVTOL Personal Aircraft.

That’s right. Electric!

​Pivotal will perform live flight demonstrations of its groundbreaking electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft—designed for personal use without the need for a pilot’s license.

​There’s exclusive flight demonstrations of a very real, single-seat personal aircraft that takes off straight into the sky.

Watch crewed aircraft fly at close range, from the pre-flight check to smooth vertical takeoffs and landings.

Interview Pivotal eVTOL owner and event pilot, Tim Lum.

Interview Pivotal CEO, Ken Karklin

From Pivito: Since the dawn of time, humans have dreamed of soaring like birds, effortlessly lifting off, gliding through the air, and seeing the world from above. That dream became Pivotal’s mission.

Witness the future, today. These flying vehicles offer unparalleled versatility for commuting, adventuring, and public safety.

Now in production and for sale, these flying vehicles can take off and land on asphalt, dirt, grass, or snow —no runway needed! Pivotal aircraft stop people in their tracks.

Pivotal’s light eVTOLs are like no other single-seat aircraft. They weigh less than 350 pounds and take off vertically with thrust from eight electric motors into a hover, then cruise at a speed up to 63 mph for about 20 miles or 20 minutes. The aircraft lands vertically as well—no runway needed! All Pivotal pilots complete extensive safety training, flight simulation exercises, and flight training before they are authorized to fly.

August 7, 2025 – 12:49 PM

August 8, 2025 – 16:35 PM

August 9, 2025 – 12:53 PM

August 10, 2025 – 14:40 PM

Abbotsford International Airport

About Pivotal: Pivotal designs, develops, and manufactures light eVTOL aircraft. An industry pioneer, Pivotal is renowned for the BlackFly, the first light eVTOL to be commercially available and delivered to customers in the United States. In October 2023, Pivotal introduced its next generation production aircraft, the Helix, and in January 2024 began sales of the Helix. The company’s distinctive tilt-aircraft architecture and scalable technology platform have been under continuous improvement for well over a decade, and today, Pivotal has the most mature technology in the light eVTOL category. Efficient, compact, and simple, Pivotal vehicles are designed for a wide range of consumer, public service, and defense applications. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For videos and more information, visit https://pivotal.aero.

FVN was in conversation with Pivitol’s Ken Karklin and Heidi Groshelle: