OPINION – “Disrespect” – City of Chilliwack Calls on the Province of BC to Accept Housing Unit Contributions on First Nations Land towards Housing Target Orders

Chilliwack – Chilliwack’s year one housing target progress report calls on the Government of BC to accept housing unit contributions on First Nations land towards Provincially mandated housing targets in Chilliwack. The report demonstrates that Chilliwack is unique in that 14 First Nation reserves form an integral part of the broader community. As such, the City works with First Nations to facilitate future development on their land in terms of traffic management, servicing, utility system capacity planning, environmental design, recreational facility planning, and social, economic, and cultural activities. Over the last five years, 40% of Chilliwack housing units have come from First Nations development.

Under the BC Housing Supply Act, the City of Chilliwack was issued a Provincial Housing Target Order effective July 1, 2024, which required 4,594 net new residential units to be completed by June 30, 2029. The City has exceeded the Province’s one-year target of 659 units by providing 1,069 units. This includes housing units on City land (726) and surrounding First Nations land (343). The majority of these reported housing units are the result of the City’s standard development processes and initiatives that Council implemented to advance housing supply, and are not the result of changes due to Provincial mandates.

“We work closely with First Nations to coordinate future development, and we recognize the integral social, economic, and environmental contributions of local First Nations within Chilliwack,” said Mayor Ken Popove. “By omitting the contribution of local First Nations towards housing development in Chilliwack, the Province is disrespecting their vital role in the overall community.”

“I am concerned with the Provincial Government’s lack of acknowledgement of the substantial contribution of Ch’iyaqtel (Tzeachten) First Nation and other First Nation communities in addressing the housing crisis within and surrounding Chilliwack,” said Chief Derek Epp. “The Province must recognize the integral role of First Nations in ensuring that more homes are being built, and that these homes are being built for those who need them most.”

“Moving forward, the City of Chilliwack will continue to recognize the important role First Nations have in addressing the housing crisis in Chilliwack, and staff will keep including First Nations housing units in progress reports to the Province,” said Mayor Popove.