OPINION – Compensation for Chilliwack River Valley Residents, Not Good Enough – MLA Warbus

Chilliwack/Cultus Lake – In an opinion piece sent to all media – “Imagine if you lost your entire home due to a landslide and the government gave you $2, while they spent $2.25 million to buy two properties because of the same threat. What does that say?” — MLA Á’a:líya Warbus

New revelations confirm what Chilliwack River Valley residents have feared for years: the provincial government had the power and funds to help — and chose not to.

A recent Postmedia investigation revealed that the province spent $2.25 million in 2009 and 2011 to buy out two landslide-threatened properties on Chilliwack Lake Road. Today, six families in the same area face similar risks but have been denied all compensation or support. One property was assessed at just $2.

“You can’t live in the home, you can’t fix it, you’re told to keep paying the mortgage, and then they have the audacity to offer you two dollars. What does that say about this government’s priorities?” said MLA Á’a:líya Warbus, MLA for Chilliwack-Cultus Lake and Opposition House Leader.

The government claims its decision was based on “technical advice,” but Warbus says that excuse falls flat. “We’ve seen time and time again a lack of empathy from this government, hiding behind policy advice instead of showing compassionate leadership,” she said.

MLA Macklin McCall, Critic for Emergency Management, says the province is dodging its duty to protect and represent people: “This isn’t the first time the NDP has ignored its responsibilities, it’s a pattern. Other provinces offer buyouts. British Columbians deserve the same. Instead, we’re watching government pass the buck while families are left stranded — again.”

One of the affected homeowners has since passed away. Warbus says residents were promised help for years, only to receive a 2024 letter that blamed them for missed meetings.

“That letter and a lack of response was a disgrace,” said Warbus. “These families were patient, respectful, and only asked for honesty, support, and safety, and this is how they were treated.”

Warbus is demanding the government revisit its decision, release internal records, and explain why protecting a road was worth $2.25 million in 2009, but protecting people today is worth just $2.