Makeover for W.J. Mouat Gym and Cafeteria

Abbotsford – Even when students are away, great things are still happening at W.J. Mouat Secondary.

This summer, two key spaces at the school, the gym and cafeteria, received a bold and inspiring makeover thanks to the work of renowned Abbotsford artist Dean Lauzé. Known for his large-scale murals and public art across British Columbia, Lauzé brought Hawk pride to life with dynamic visuals that now energize these shared spaces.

The project has been years in the making. Under the leadership of former principal Linda Pollastretti, the school began setting aside funds four years ago with the vision of refreshing the gym, which had long been considered one of the plainest among Abbotsford’s secondary schools. With funding finally in place, the project was completed this summer under the leadership of retiring principal Rob Sloboda.

The new artwork does more than brighten walls. It reflects the school’s spirit, athletic legacy, and community identity while creating welcoming, uplifting environments for students and staff alike. From assemblies and sports events to lunchtime gatherings, these renewed spaces will serve as a source of pride and connection for years to come.

When students return in September, they’ll walk into a school that feels refreshed. It’s a powerful reminder that growth and improvement continue, even when the halls are quiet.