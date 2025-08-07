Fraser Canyon Hospital Enhances Emergency Care with Generous LifePak Defibrillator Donation

Hope – Fraser Canyon Hospital received a generous donation that significantly strengthens the hospital’s capacity to provide immediate and life-saving care during cardiac emergencies.



This state-of-the-art equipment is crucial for hospitals, especially those serving rural communities, enabling medical teams to deliver timely and effective interventions when every second counts.

According to the team at Fraser Canyon Hospital: “this vital piece of equipment plays a critical role in providing timely and effective care during cardiac

emergencies. The support of Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation directly contributes to enhancing patient safety and outcomes, and we are truly grateful for this continued commitment to advancing health-care at our hospital”.



The new LifePak defibrillator elevates the hospital’s ability to respond to critical medical events, ensuring residents of Hope have access to the highest standard of emergency cardiac care close to home.

The donation was facilitated through the ongoing efforts of Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation, an organisation that works tirelessly to secure resources that enhance patient care and support the hospital’s operational needs.