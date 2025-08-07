Forget the Car – Dial-A-Dope Just Needs A Scooter

Fraser Valley – From their Instagram Page on August 7, the Combined Special Forces Unit of BC (CFSEUBC) posted that UGET (Uniform Gang Enforcement Team) officers seized suspected drugs packaged for street level sale which included 31 grams of fentanyl, 6.4 grams of dilaudid pills, 14.3 grams of crack cocaine, a folding knife, scale, bear spray, a lighter shaped like a firearm and cash.

An individual on a scooter in Chilliwack, was doing the deliveries in July.

This investigation is ongoing.

This is not the first time that Combined Forces and Gang Enforcement squads have cracked down on this type of operation.