Skip to content

Construction and Installation Postponed for New Turf at Exhibition Field

Home
Construction
Construction and Installation Postponed for New Turf at Exhibition Field

Chilliwack – The 2025 BC Football Conference schedule was tweaked so that the Valley Huskers would be on the road for their first three games of the season.

This would allow the replacement of the well worn turf at Exhibition Field.

The plan was that after the July 1 Canada Day festivities, crews would swoop in and replace the turf in time for the new football season.

They hit a snag.

The Valley Huskers and Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove told FVN: There is a product delay some to do with the upcoming FIFA World Cup games. So the plan is to install next summer. Contractors simply could not do all the proposed projects on this current timeline.

So, one more year of the old turf.

Huskers first home game for 2025 is August 16 vs Kamloops.

Deteriorating Field at Exhibition Field Chilliwack May 2025 – FVN

Share This:

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Stampeders 2025 Tour

2025 Teri Westerby – NDP – Chilliwack-Hope

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

On Key

Related Posts