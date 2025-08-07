Construction and Installation Postponed for New Turf at Exhibition Field

Chilliwack – The 2025 BC Football Conference schedule was tweaked so that the Valley Huskers would be on the road for their first three games of the season.

This would allow the replacement of the well worn turf at Exhibition Field.

The plan was that after the July 1 Canada Day festivities, crews would swoop in and replace the turf in time for the new football season.

They hit a snag.

The Valley Huskers and Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove told FVN: There is a product delay some to do with the upcoming FIFA World Cup games. So the plan is to install next summer. Contractors simply could not do all the proposed projects on this current timeline.

So, one more year of the old turf.

Huskers first home game for 2025 is August 16 vs Kamloops.