Concern in Cultus Lake and Columbia Valley Over Invasive Weed Tansy Ragwort

Cultus Lake – It’s more than “just” a weed.

Taryn Dixon, Director, Electoral Area H for the Fraser Valley Regional District took the unusual step in putting out a media release on what is a threat to livestock.

” If you have driven anywhere around Cultus Lake/Columbia Valley this summer, you will likely have noticed a huge infestation of tall leafy plants with yellow daisylike flowers. That is Tansy Ragwort and it can be harmful to livestock. Tansy Ragwort contains toxic chemicals that result in liver damage that can lead to death in livestock. The toxin can be passed on to humans through milk and honey produced by affected animals and insects. Symptoms of poisoning include digestive distress, liver damage, and restlessness, lack of coordination, paling of the mucous membranes, or walking in circles.





While this summer it is highly visible, not everyone is aware of the dangers it can impose to livestock. Fraser Valley Invasive Species Society (FVISS) has been pulling some up found along Columbia Valley Road and are working on other roads in the area. However, they do not go onto private property, CLPB property or BC Parks property. The Province of BC’s Weed Control Act designates Tansy as noxious, meaning it is non native and can cause significant economic and environmentl loss. It also means that all property owner’s are legally obligated to control Tansy when it is on their property.





FVISS will be in the Cultus Lake/Columbia Valley area on the week of Aug 11th and will pick your bagged Tansy up free of charge.





To Remove





Tansy is flowering right now and as it goes to seed we are trying to do all we can to ensure the seeds don’t blow all over the area. To remove it please wear gloves. Hand pull or dig out the entire plant and root system, and place it in a garbage bag. Try to get all the flowers in the bag. Email FVISS pickup@fviss.ca to arrange a free pick up. Please include your name, address, number of bags for pickup and your phone number to call if any issues arise.





I know in some cases this is a huge job and I also realize not everyone is aware of the concern. If you notice some in a public area please email FVISS and let them know. pickup@fviss.ca If it’s on private property and you feel comfortable, please talk to the owner. I have attached a PDF with more information about Tansy.





The managers of the DND Land at the end of Columbia Valley have been contacted and they are working to remove the Tansy from their land.

Here is the link to FVISS to arrange pickup. https://fviss.ca/event/tansy-pickup-2025