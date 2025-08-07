Skip to content

Chilliwack Firefighters Charitable Society – Fall Food Drive- Saturday September 20

Chilliwack – Join your local firefighters with the Chilliwack Firefighters Charitable Society on September 20, from 9AM–2PM at Chilliwack Fire Hall 1 (45950 Cheam Ave) as we rally together to support our community!

Bring your non-perishables — all donations will go to the Salvation Army to help those in need this season.

For every 3 non-perishable items, you’ll earn 1 raffle ticket to enter amazing prize draws from local business including Mambacycle, Greendale Acres, Chilliwack Dart & Tackle and more!
Additional raffle tickets available: $2 each or 12 for $20

Cash donations will go to the Chilliwack Firefighters Charitable Society, helping them continue to give back to the community.

