AbbyPD Investigating a Series of Pellet / Airsoft Gun Incidents (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police is alerting the public to a concerning series of random overnight incidents involving the discharge of a pellet / airsoft gun at pedestrians along public roadways in Abbotsford.

Between 6:20 pm and 9:46 pm Wednesday evening, five separate incidents were reported to police. In each case, the victims described a white or light-colored SUV—occupied by younger South Asian males—approaching them, followed by either the visible production of a firearm from within the vehicle or the sound of shots being fired in their direction.

One individual sustained minor injury consistent with being struck by pellets.

These incidents are currently under investigation by the Abbotsford Police General Investigative Section (GIS). Investigators are working to determine whether the incidents are connected.

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance to the overnight incidents. If you have any information or dash camera footage from the areas listed below, please contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

• 6:00 pm to 6:30 pm – Peardonville Road and Emerson Street

• 7:00 pm to 7:30 pm – Mt Lehman Road and Sandpiper Drive

• 7:15 pm to 7:45 pm – 3100 Block of Mt Lehman Road

• 7:30 pm to 8:00 pm – George Ferguson Way & Gladwin Road

• 9:30 pm to 10:00 pm – 32900 Block of South Fraser Way

Abbotsford Police File 2025-33661

