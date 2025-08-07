Skip to content

Abbotsford Police Department Launches BolaWrap: A New Era in Safe, Non-Lethal Policing

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police have announced the official deployment of the BolaWrap — a use of force option that is a non-lethal restraint device
designed to immobilize individuals from a distance without relying on pain compliance.


The BolaWrap represents an option for officers responding to emotionally charged or unpredictable situations. The BolaWrap is a non-lethal restraint device used by law enforcement to entangle individuals from a distance, typically 10-25 feet, using a Kevlar tether. It’s designed as an alternative to more forceful methods like tasers or batons, aiming to de-escalate situations and minimize injury risk. The device wraps around a subject’s legs or arms, providing a temporary restraint

Unlike traditional tools that depend on pain or an emotional response to gain compliance, the BolaWrap uses a tethering mechanism to restrain individuals. This significantly reduces the risk of injury to officers, the subjects it might be used on, and ultimately, the public. “It provides
another option for officers when intervening with potentially volatile subjects, while at the same time decreasing the injury potential to the subject that is often associated with other tools,” said Constable Alex Odintsov.


AbbyPD led the approval process for BolaWrap’s use in British Columbia by working with BC Provincial Policing Standards. This included a comprehensive field trial, submission of all required documentation, and the formation of a Provincial stakeholder panel to review real deployment data.

For more information about BolaWrap, please visit: www.wrap.com

