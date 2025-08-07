2025 Chilliwack Mural Festival Underway – August 7 to 17 – Schedule

Chilliwack – Get ready for another unforgettable summer celebration of art, culture, and community! The Chilliwack Mural Festival 2025 is back, transforming downtown into a vibrant open-air gallery with new large-scale murals, live performances, interactive art experiences, and live music.

FREE | ALL AGES

August 7 | Alley Kick-Off Party & Mural Tour

August 8 | CMF Muralist Talk & Mural Tours

August 9 | Love Alley Concert & Mural Tours

August 10 | Mural Tour with Indigenous Artists

August 12 | Accessible Mural Tours

August 13 | Muralist Talk & Indigenous Art & Artists Tour

August 14 | Graffiti Wall Workshop

(Paid Event) Chew on This Tasty Tours: Stories on Walls + Plates

August 15 | Street Party & Mural Tour

August 16 | Street Party & Mural Tours

August 17 | Accessible Mural Tours

Full events schedule: https://www.chilliwackmuralfestival.com/2025-schedule

Tour details and registration: https://www.eventbrite.ca/o/chilliwack-tours-113184194891

2025 Chilliwack Mural Festival

2025 Chilliwack Mural Festival