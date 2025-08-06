UPDATE on Silver Creek Fire Near Hope – August 6 – Rain Is Helping Crews

Hope – AUGUST 5 UPDATE – From District of Hope – Rain Wednesday is helping slow fire activity, and that’s welcome news. Crews remain hard at work in challenging terrain. A big thank-you to BC Wildfire Service and the Hope Fire Department for their continued efforts. Reminder: Serpent’s Back Trail and its parking lot remain CLOSED. Please avoid the area and give firefighters the space they need to work safely. Stay informed via the Alertable app and official District channels

AUGUST 2 UPDATE – Hope Fire Department is currently aware of increased fire behaviour on the ongoing SIlver Creek Wildfire.

BC Wildfire has resumed control operations from the air. @thedistrictofhope

Hope Fire – 2025 Silver Creek Fire August

JULY 11 UPDATE – Following 20mm of rainfall this week, the wildfire behind the Esso Travel Centre has significantly slowed but is not yet fully extinguished.

BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) deployed a drone this morning to assess the fire’s current state. While conditions have improved, the fire is expected to continue smoldering in the steep slopes of Silver Creek through the summer. Flare-ups remain possible and may require further aircraft operations.

Air support and a ground crew remain active as needed, and the fire is currently classified as Rank 1 (low intensity).

Please continue to avoid the area and stay well clear of emergency response operations.

The Alertable advisory notice will stay active until the fire is declared fully out. Stay informed with real-time updates by signing up for Alertable.

JULY 4 UPDATE – Crews remain active on the wildfire behind the Esso Travel Centre in Silver Creek. Helicopter bucketing operations continued until 7 PM last night. BCWS is reassessing the situation this morning. The fire condition is currently classified as Rank 1 (low intensity).

BC Wildfire Service continues to support with air suppression and a 10-person ground crew.

Please continue to avoid the area and stay well clear of emergency operations for everyone’s safety.

Stay informed with real-time alerts: Alertable

JULY 3 – Hope Fire Department responded around midnight to a wildfire on the mountain behind the Esso Travel Centre. BC Wildfire Service is on site with ground crews and air support active as of 8AM.

Fire is currently Rank 1–2 (low to moderate intensity).

Helicopters are bucketing water.

10-person BCWS crew is assisting today.

Please avoid the area and stay clear of emergency operations.

Stay informed by subscribing to Alertable for real-time emergency alerts: https://alertable.ca/#/