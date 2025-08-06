Nominations open for 2025 Order of Abbotsford, Community Champion and Community Recognition Awards

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford is now accepting nominations for three annual civic recognition awards: the Order of Abbotsford, the Community Champion Achievement Award and the Community Recognition Award. These awards honour individuals and/or groups who have made exceptional contributions to the community, achieved significant lifetime accomplishments, or have demonstrated outstanding service community service.

The Order of Abbotsford is awarded to an individual who has demonstrated a particularly high level of contribution or length of service to Abbotsford and its residents, and who has brought distinction to themselves and the community through outstanding achievements in a variety of areas, including but not limited to: culture, public or community service, the environment, business, heritage conservation, and sports. Recipients of the Order of Abbotsford have their names recorded in the Order of Abbotsford Merit Book, which is maintained by the Office of the Mayor. The 2024 recipient was celebrated musician and conductor, award-winning music teacher and dedicated cultural collaborator, Dr. Calvin Dyck.

The Community Champion Achievement Award is given to an Abbotsford individual, group, or organization who has achieved National or International recognition in a variety of areas, including, but not limited to: academia, sports, arts, and culture; or performed a noteworthy deed which is considered of benefit to the community. A recipient of the Community Champion Achievement Award will have their name engraved on a paving stone that will be placed along the city-wide Discovery Trail within Abbotsford’s Community Champions pavilion. Last year’s Community Champion Achievement Award went to championship wrestler, dedicated coach and generous philanthropist, Jasmit Singh Phulka.

The Community Recognition Award is given to an individual, team or group who has provided a service and/or contribution which has benefited the Abbotsford community. The most recent Community Recognition Award was given to the 2023 BC Seniors Games Directors in appreciation of their dedication and commitment to the outstanding success of the Abbotsford 55+ BC Summer Games.

Nominations may be submitted online, or in person at City Hall until September 5. Recipients of the 2025 awards will be recognized by Abbotsford’s Mayor and Council at a ceremony in Fall 2025.

Link for more information and nomination forms:

• Order of Abbotsford

• Community Champion Achievement Award

• Community Recognition Award