Village of Harrison Grand Opening of the Village Health Centre

Harrison – From FV Health Care Foundation/Dr. Lakhbir K. Jassal – The Village of Harrison shared the news of the grand opening of the Village Health Centre. This newly established clinic represents a significant step forward in local healthcare provision. As an extension of the services currently offered at the Agassiz Community Health Centre, Village Health Centre, is designed to better serve the needs of the community. The new clinic will reduce travel time for appointments, minimize transportation barriers for those with limited mobility, and improve access to essential healthcare services within the community of Harrison Hot Springs.


The grand opening event held on Tuesday, July 29th was a warm and welcoming occasion, featuring coffee and chats, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and a walk-through of the facility. The gathering served as a testament of the collaborative spirit that made this initiative possible.
Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Fred Talen expressed heartfelt gratitude for the partnerships and shared commitment that have brought this initiative to fruition, including the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation.

