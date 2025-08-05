Police Warning: Scam Targeting Seniors in the Hope Area

Hope – Hope RCMP are alerting the public to a scam targeting the elderly and vulnerable people in the community.

The scam involves a man or woman knocking on your door and providing a false story that their vehicle broke down or they are raising money for a sick family member. These individuals have been known to even use their own children to make their story more convincing.

“These individuals are being deceitful and preying on the trust, emotions and generosity of members of the community for their own personal gain,” says S/Sgt. Mike Sargent of the Hope RCMP.

Police are asking for anyone who may have information or have had interactions with these individuals to contact the Hope RCMP at 604-796-7750 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).