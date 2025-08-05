Skip to content

Police Warning: Scam Targeting Seniors in the Hope Area

Home
Crime
Police Warning: Scam Targeting Seniors in the Hope Area

Hope – Hope RCMP are alerting the public to a scam targeting the elderly and vulnerable people in the community.

The scam involves a man or woman knocking on your door and providing a false story that their vehicle broke down or they are raising money for a sick family member. These individuals have been known to even use their own children to make their story more convincing.

“These individuals are being deceitful and preying on the trust, emotions and generosity of members of the community for their own personal gain,” says S/Sgt. Mike Sargent of the Hope RCMP.

Police are asking for anyone who may have information or have had interactions with these individuals to contact the Hope RCMP at 604-796-7750 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Share This:

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Stampeders 2025 Tour

2025 Teri Westerby – NDP – Chilliwack-Hope

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

On Key

Related Posts