Fire Suppression System Does Its’ Job at Chilliwack Apartment/ Business

Chilliwack – Early Tuesday, (@12:30AM) the Chilliwack Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at a commercial building with residential apartments on Market Way.


Upon arrival, firefighters found that residents had evacuated the upper floors, with alarms ringing. After assessing the scene, crews determined a fire had broken out in the kitchen of one of the commercial units on the ground floor. The fire unit was unoccupied at the time, and the
building’s fire suppression system activated, successfully containing the fire.

The incident caused fire, smoke, and water damage to the commercial unit, but no residents were displaced.

No one was hurt. The cause of the fire s currently under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department.

