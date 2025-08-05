BC Transit Shuttles This Weekend for Both Abbotsford Air Show and Chilliwack Fair

Fraser Valley – BC Transit and the City of Abbotsford announce the return of the Airshow Shuttle, running August 9 – 10, 2025.

The shuttle, which connects to the Route 66 Fraser Valley Express, will run on Saturday, August 9 and Sunday, August 10, between 9:40 a.m. and 6:05 p.m.

The first three shuttles of the day will depart Highstreet Mall at 9:40, 10:00 and 10:20 a.m.. All other shuttles will leave from the Bourquin Exchange, with stops at Old Yale and Clearbrook, Maclure and Townline, as well as the Highstreet Mall, before arriving at the Abbotsford Airshow site.

For the full schedule and route map, click here.

Please note that fare transfers between the 66 FVX and the Airshow Shuttle, and other Central Fraser Valley services, are not valid.

To learn more about the Abbotsford Airshow, click here.

For more information about trip planning, schedules and to sign up for customer alerts, please visit bctransit.com/central-fraser-valley.

BC Transit and the City of Chilliwack announce that there will be a free shuttle service to get people to the Chilliwack Fair from August 8 – 10.

This shuttle will run between Cottonwood Mall and the fairgrounds at Heritage Park.

Regular fares apply to all other Chilliwack and FVX Routes.

For a fair shuttle schedule and map, click here.

For a full fair lineup and for more details on the Chilliwack Fair, click here.

For more information about trip planning, schedules and to sign up for customer alerts, please visit bctransit.com/chilliwack.