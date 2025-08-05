Annual 9PM Routine and Lock it or Lose it” Campaign

Fraser Valley – “Hot August night

And the leaves hanging down

And the grass on the ground smellin’ sweet” – Neil Diamond – Brother Love’s Travelling Salvation Show

As August brings warm evenings and relaxed routines, the Chilliwack RCMP is reminding residents that crime doesn’t take a summer vacation. With increased reports of thefts from vehicles and stolen bikes, now is the time to reinforce good habits through the 9PM Routine and Lock it or Lose it” campaign.

“Late summer often sees a rise in crimes of opportunity,” said Sgt. Mulvihill, Chilliwack RCMP. “People are enjoying the outdoors, leaving windows open, and sometimes forgetting to secure their property. A few simple steps each night can make a big difference in keeping your home and neighbourhood safe.”

What is the 9PM Routine?

The 9PM Routine is a nightly reminder to:

Remove valuables from vehicles.

Lock all car doors and windows.

Secure bikes, tools, and outdoor equipment.

Close and lock all home doors and windows.

Turn on exterior lights.

Report suspicious activity.

Recognize and report suspicious behaviour

Watch for individuals:

Peering into vehicles or windows.

Entering carports or backyards uninvited.

Checking door handles or gates.

Crime prevention tips

Lighting:

Install motion-sensor or dusk-to-dawn lights to illuminate entry points and deter intruders.

Vehicles

Always lock your vehicle and roll up windows.

Remove all valuables, including wallets, phones, gym bags, and electronics.

Never leave spare keys or personal ID in your vehicle.

Be a good neighbour: if you notice a neighbour’s car window down or valuables visible, let them know.

Bikes, tools, and Ladders:

Lock bikes to a secure structure or store them indoors.

Secure tools and ladders in a locked shed or garage.

Mark valuable items with an identifying number.

Side gates and entry points:

Use a lock on side gates to limit access.

Ensure garage side doors and all windows are locked when not in use.

Be a good neighbor:

Secure your own property and encourage others to do the same.

Consider joining or starting a Block Watch program to strengthen community safety.

If you see something suspicious, call the Chilliwack RCMP non-emergency line at 604-792-4611. If a crime is in progress, always call 9-1-1.