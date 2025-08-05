AbbyPD Long Weekend Wrap Includes Imitation Firearm, BB Gun, Naked Man In The Bushes, Driver Running the Border from Huntington to Mission

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police Department released to social media,heir long Weekend Recap: Aug 1st – Aug 5th

Between Friday at 5:00 PM and Tuesday at 6:00 AM, our frontline teams responded to 462 police files.

At approximately 9:51 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to South Fraser Way and McCallum Road following reports that two females walking in the area had been struck by BB gun pellets. Fortunately, their injuries were minor. No suspects were located at the scene, and it is believed the shots were fired from a passing vehicle. Officers are awaiting CCTV footage.

Saturday evening saw a significant focus on impaired driving enforcement. Later that night, into early Sunday morning, officers responded to the Huntingdon border crossing after a vehicle failed to stop and ran the border. The vehicle was later located in Mission, where Mission RCMP assumed control of the investigation.

Impaired driving enforcement continued into Sunday evening, with one incident escalating into a foot pursuit. More details on this event will be shared tomorrow morning—stay tuned.

On Monday morning, officers responded to a report of a female with a firearm near the Lonzo shelter. A 29-year-old female was arrested and found in possession of an imitation firearm. During her arrest, she assaulted the arresting officers by kicking and spitting on them. She remains in custody, and charges are being pursued.

Later that day, officers were called to Mill Lake after a citizen reported an unclothed man in the bushes. Upon arrival, the man became assaultive toward police. OC spray (Pepper Spray) was deployed to safely take him into custody. The 33-year-old male, a known repeat violent offender, now faces new charges for assaulting a police officer.

On a positive note, the Abbotsford Agrifair was a great success. We appreciated the opportunity to connect with community members at our booth and engage in meaningful conversations.

Weekend Call Summary

14 domestic disputes

10 assaults

7 missing person reports

7 Break & Enters

27 Thefts

7 Collisions

Proactive Traffic enforcement efforts led to:

15 impaired drivers being removed from the roads, and 52 violation tickets being issued. By the end of the weekend, 7 individuals were held in custody.