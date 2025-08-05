Abbotsford School District Announce Peter Neale as Secretary-Treasurer

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford School District announced the appointment of Peter Neale as Secretary-Treasurer, effective August 1.



Mr. Neale brings more than two decades of leadership in school district finance and administration, having served as Secretary-Treasurer in several districts across Alberta and British Columbia. A Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and Certified School Business Official, he is widely respected for his strategic financial leadership, commitment to transparency, and collaborative approach to governance.



“Peter’s depth of experience and thoughtful leadership will be a tremendous asset to our district,” says Dr. Nathan Ngieng, Superintendent of Schools. “His focus on accountability, long-term planning, and student-centered decision-making aligns well with our strategic priorities. His leadership will be instrumental as the district continues to navigate growth and change in the years ahead.”