2025 Chilliwack Fair (153rd Edition) Opens With CCMA Star Aaron Goodvin – Friday August 8

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack & District Agricultural Society proudly presents Aaron Goodvin Friday, August 8th. The Show is included with your Gate Admission and will start after the Rodeo, approximately 9pm.

Double-platinum selling artist Aaron Goodvin burst onto the country music scene with his debut album, “Aaron Goodvin,” which garnered critical and commercial acclaim and established him as a rising star in the industry. His infectious energy and undeniable talent quickly caught the attention of fans and industry insiders alike, earning him a prestigious Juno Awards Album of the Year nomination for his sophomore album, “V,” and award wins including CCMA Songwriter of the Year.

With two #1’s and six Top 10’s, including the double-platinum international hit “Lonely Drum,” Goodvin has proven time and time again that he has what it takes to make a lasting impression in the world of country music. His ability to craft honest, relatable songs that resonate with audiences of all ages has earned him a dedicated following and widespread acclaim that was evidenced by the success of his third collection, EP “Lucky Stars.”

In addition to his success as a recording artist, Goodvin is also a sought-after songwriter, penning hits for some of the biggest names in country music including Luke Bryan, Jon Pardi, and Cole Swindell. His keen ear for melody and gift for storytelling, have led to collaborations with industry heavyweights, further cementing his reputation as a prolific and versatile songwriter.

