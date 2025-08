Abbotsford – The 2025 Abbotsford Air Show is August 8, 9 and 10.

Can I buy tickets at the gate? The Airshow has a limited daily capacity and is anticipated to sell out in advance.

Tickets are unlikely to be available for purchase onsite at the gate. All guests are recommended to purchase their tickets online in advance.

Carload passes are $129.99 (max 8 people)

Walk in General Admission – Adults $49.99, Youth $24.99, Walk in Parking Pass $18.99

Ticket and website info here

2025 Abbotsford Airshow Schedule