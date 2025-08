Abbotsford – Traffic safety has been a top priority for Abbotsford Police Department officers throughout this long weekend. In just the past 24 hours (August 2 to 3):

– Removed 7 impaired drivers from the roads

– Impounded 4 vehicles for excessive speeding

– Arrested 1 prohibited driver

– Issued 35 violation tickets

One standout incident involved a fully loaded truck clocked at 103 km/h in a 50 km/h zone—a stark reminder of the risks posed by reckless driving.

2025 Abby PD Aug 2