DriveSmartBC – Right of Way at a Two Way Stop

My question is regarding the right of way at a regular two way stop sign. I’ve heard that once I have stopped at the sign, cross traffic is required to let me enter the intersection. I’ve never seen anyone do this.

I have tried consulting the “rules of the road” but find it is not all that clear on this specific situation so I really appreciate your input here.



I think that you and most drivers are going to be surprised by my response. Through traffic does NOT always have the right of way.

Entering through highway 175 (1) If a vehicle that is about to enter a through highway has stopped in compliance with section 186, (a) the driver of the vehicle must yield the right of way to traffic that has entered the intersection on the through highway or is approaching so closely on it that it constitutes an immediate hazard, and (b) having yielded, the driver may proceed with caution. (2) If a vehicle is entering a through highway in compliance with subsection (1), traffic approaching the intersection on the highway must yield the right of way to the entering vehicle while it is proceeding into or across the highway.

Your obligation is to stop at the stop sign, look and yield to through traffic that would be an immediate hazard, then proceed with caution.

Through traffic approaching you that is not an immediate hazard to you must then yield and let you into the intersection.

Don’t ever expect this behaviour from through traffic!

The hook here is that you may proceed with caution. If through traffic isn’t going to stop then it places some onus on you to be careful of that and not insist on your right of way.

Story URL: https://www.drivesmartbc.ca/intersections/qa-right-way-two-way-stop

-- Tim Schewe Road Safety Advocate DriveSmartBC.ca