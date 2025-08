Chilliwack – Eveyone knows that Ken Popove is Mayor as elected by the people. Even Ken knows that the REAL Mayor is the BIA’s Harold Zinke.

Harold has been a liason on the street for over 20 years and has more street smarts that many give him credit for.

He KNOWS whats going on.

And Sunday is his sixty-something birthday.

He shares his birthday with … James Hetfield of Metallica !!!!

HBD! Harold!