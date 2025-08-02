Skip to content

Early Lead Disappears for Huskers, Lose to Rams in Langley

Langley/Chilliwack – The Valley Huskers are now 0-2 on the young BCFC 2025 season.

The final score was 25-19 for the Langley Rams over The Valley Huskers Football Club at McLeod Athletic Park.

The Huskers lead after the first quarter 17-3 but injuries and a porous offensive line did not help the cause.

Langley is now 1-1 on the season.

The Huskers are back on the Island for an August 9 tilt in Nanaimo against the Vancouver Island Raiders.

The first home game at the newly turfed Exhibition Field is August 16 against Kamloops.

