Abbotsford – On August 2, Abbotsford Police Department posted to social media: On June 15th, a concerned citizen discovered what appeared to be drugs lying in the middle of Bradner Road near Myrtle Avenue. AbbyPD patrol officers responded and seized a brick of cocaine weighing approximately 1 kilogram.



The estimated street value of the drugs is $80,000.



No day is routine.

If you have any info, contact AbbyPD.