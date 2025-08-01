UPDATE – CHARGES LAID – IHIT Deployed to Abbotsford for January 2025 Targeted Death of a 19 Year Old Man, Surrey Connection

Fraser Valley – AUGUST 1 UPDATE – From IHIT – Charges have been laid following an investigation into a January 2025 homicide in Abbotsford, British Columbia.

Background:

On January 27, 2025, at 1:52 a.m., the Abbotsford Police Department (AbbyPD) responded to a suspicious occurrence in the 2900-block of Victoria Street in Abbotsford. Witnesses reported seeing a man being assaulted before being taken away in a vehicle.

Around three hours later, the 19-year-old victim was located in the Crescent Beach area of Surrey with severe injuries. On February 1, 2025, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) assumed conduct of the investigation.

Based on the initial investigative steps, IHIT believed this to be a targeted incident, not related to the BC Gang Conflict.

Update:

Over the past six months, IHIT has been working in close partnership with AbbyPD, RCMP Surrey Provincial Operations Support Unit, Surrey Police Service, the Integrated Forensic Identification Service, BC Coroners Service, the Winnipeg Police Service and Manitoba RCMP Division Major Crime Unit to advance this investigation.

On August 1, 2024, the BC Prosecution Service laid charges against five men in relation to the incident and homicide of the 19-year-old.

The following four individuals have been charged with first-degree murder and forcible confinement, in relation to the homicide:

Ravdeep Gill, 21-years-old, residing in Winnipeg

Harmandeep Gill, 26-years-old, residing in Brampton

Jaskaran Singh, 20-years-old, residing in of Surrey

Bipanpreet Singh, 22-years-old, residing in Surrey

Additionally, Inderpreet Khosa, a 19-year-old residing in Abbotsford has been charged with forcible confinement in relation to this incident.

“IHIT would like to thank all our partners for their support and assistance with this investigation,” says Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi of IHIT.

FEBRUARY ORIGINAL STORY – Early Monday January 27, 2025, the Abbotsford Police Department (AbbyPD) responded to a suspicious occurrence in the 2900-block of Victoria Street in Abbotsford. Witnesses reported seeing a man being assaulted before being taken away in a vehicle.

Around three hours later, the 19-year-old victim was located in the Crescent Beach area of Surrey with severe injuries. He was transported to the hospital where he remained for treatment.

On February 1, 2025, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) assumed conduct of the investigation.

“The victim had his whole life ahead of him and sadly, his family is now left in grief with many unanswered questions,” says Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT. “You can expect investigators to be in the area canvassing for video evidence. A number of witness interviews are underway in an effort to determine the motivation behind the attack.”

This appears to be a targeted incident with no ongoing risk to the public.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.