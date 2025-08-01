Langley Rivermen Go Back to Chilliwack and Grab Another Coach – This Time from the Jets

Chilliwack/Langley – Earlier this week, the Langley Rivermen announced the signing of Brad Rihela to a multi year contract as their next Head Coach & General Manager. Coach Rihela comes to Langley after serving as associate HC & GM as well as director of hockey development for the Chilliwack Chiefs over the past 6 seasons.

The Rivermen went back to the well in Chilliwack, this time, the Jets.

The Langley Rivermen announced the signing of Chris Price to the 25/26 coaching staff, where he will take on the role as associate head coach, working alongside coach Rihela.

Chris began his coaching career with the U15 Varsity team at Yale Academy. He then went on to serve as the head coach of the Aldergrove kodiaks and also worked as an assistant & development coach with the Chilliwack Chiefs.

Most recently, Chris was hired by the Chilliwack Jets in 2023, where he won coach of the year in the PIJHL this past season.