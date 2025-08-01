UPDATE August 1 – Bear Creek Fire – FVRD Evacuation Alert for the North Cascade Bay Area of Harrison Lake

Harrison/FVRD – AUGUST 1 UPDATE – A public notice was posted by Tourism Harrison. Regarding public concern and safety due to the Bear Creek Wildfire that is active in the Harrison East area, please find directions to access information and resources below.

As of August 1, the fire is now at 124 hectares.

• Harrison Hot Springs and its businesses are OPEN and welcome visitors to the village.

• Sasquatch Provincial Park, including Hicks Lake, is OPEN and currently unaffected by the fire. This includes access in and out of the park. If public safety becomes a concern, park operators will take action at that time.

• Some areas of Harrison Lake and the Harrison East FSR are restricted at this time — see below for directions to find more information.

Detailed information can be found at the BC Wildfire Service, Sasquatch Park and Hicks Lake information, Recreation Sites and Trails, and Associated Road Closures resources.

• BC Wildfire Service — Bear Creek Fire (V11110) Incident Report

• Sasquatch Park and Hicks Lake

• Recreation Sites and Trails

• Associated Road Closures

The safety of all is of utmost importance. Please respect and follow the requests made by officials, including staying away from the specified locations noted on the BC Wildfire Service Incident Report.

JULY 31 UPDATE – Fraser Valley Regional District: Evacuation Alert for the North Cascade Bay Area of Harrison Lake. This as of Thursday July 31.

https://alertable.ca/…

Fraser Valley Regional District has issued an Evacuation alert for the North Cascade Bay Area on the east side of Harrison Lake due to the Bear Creek Wildfire (V11110). You are not required to evacuate at this time but you must be prepared to evacuate on short notice. Failure to do so may result in you or your family not having the supplies you require, such as medications.

This is a cautionary notification as wildfire behavior is not predictable.

NOTE Bear Creek Recreation Site was evacuated on July 30.

Closures to Harrison East Forest Service Road and other Forest Service Roads will limit access to the area.

This alert will remain in effect until conditions change.

If you are not in the area, avoid the area.

Follow the directions of local authorities.

Do not call 911 for information or updates.

For more information, go to the BC Wildfire Service Incident Page: https://wildfiresituation.nrs.gov.bc.ca/incidents…

Click this link to view the emergency wildfire preparedness checklist: https://firesmartbc.ca/…/Emergency-Wildfire…

For information on Forestry road closures: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/…/chilliwack-natural-resource…