BREAKING – Postal Workers Union Rejects Latest Offer

Montreal (with files from Canadian Press/CBC/CUPW) – CP and CBC reported on Friday Afternoon (August 1) that unionized workers at Canada Post (CUPW) voted against the Crown corporation’s latest contract offer.

Voting had stated on July 21.

More to come.

On July 29, CUPW posted to their social media: “We’ve now entered the second and final week of the government-imposed forced vote on Canada Post’s “final” offers. As of July 28, 69 % of Urban members and 71.4 % of RSMC members have already casted their vote. Voting continues until 5 pm EST on August 1.

A Confidential Vote

We’ve heard some concerns from members who are feeling pressured or intimidated to vote a certain way, worried that Management might find out how they voted and retaliate. It is our understanding that your vote is confidential. Neither the Employer nor the Union can see how you voted.

Duplicate Information

We are aware that some members are receiving duplicate emails from CUPW. We’ve updated our mailing lists and corrected the issue.

Voting Issues

We have heard that some members are running into issues trying to vote. We urge all members to keep trying. Every vote is important and can make a difference. If you are having trouble voting or you haven’t yet received your pin, please contact Simply Voting at 888-507-9875.

Please ensure that you also let us know about any difficulties you experience with the voting process at feedback@cupw-sttp.org, with the subject line Voting Problems. In the email, please include your name, employee ID (HRID), phone number, and a detailed description of the problem or issue you encountered.

Misleading Information

There’s a lot of misleading information going around from Canada Post. Don’t be misled. The only reliable source for accurate, up-to-date information about the vote and these offers is your Union. CUPW represents you and has your best interests at heart. If you’re unsure about something you’ve heard or read, check with your Local or go to our website.

The Government and Canada Post have worked together to undermine our hard-fought rights and force a vote we did not want. The best collective agreements come from real negotiations, not by bypassing worker rights.”