Upgrades for UFV Chilliwack’s Gathering Place

Chilliwack – Betty Peters loves the moments when she walks into the Gathering Place on UFV’s Chilliwack campus and sees students at work. Whether they’re studying Halq’eméylem, filming a video project, or just enjoying a quiet moment, their presence makes her smile.

The Gathering Place was made for them.

“Whether they want to study, or practise something, they can,” says Peters, Director of the Indigenous Student Centre. “I’m always happy to see that because they are the reason we created that space.”

Opened in 2012 as part of the Indigenous Student Centre wing, the Gathering Place has served its purpose well over the last 14 years, but lately it’s been needing upgrades. And so, within the last few months UFV has invested in new speakers that provide crystal clear sound.

“It came up during the pandemic that all the equipment in the Gathering Place was original,” Peters says. “The sound wasn’t good and needed an upgrade. It’s a big, open space and there were only two speakers for the whole thing, and what’s in there now is a thousand times better than what was in there before.”

Wall-mounted video cameras have also been added so that events can be recorded, and new projection screens were installed. A touch-screen panel in one corner makes it easy to run audio/video, and the setup includes a computer, which is a delight for presenters.

“Before, you had to bring your laptop and log in to do your presentation,” Peters explains. “Now, you can just sign in to the computer that’s there. It’s all up to date and really nice.”

The beautiful aesthetic of the space hasn’t changed. The Gathering Place, with its sunken floor surrounded by layered bench seating, all of it crafted from BC wood, was created with traditional communal long houses in mind.

“The long house structure is used by many communities within Stó꞉lō territory to host gatherings and ceremonies, and that’s where many people go to practise their spirituality,” Peters says. “When the knowledge keepers and elders came together when we were planning our move to the Chilliwack campus, they wanted to ensure we had a place for our Indigenous learners and community — a place where we could share Indigenous pedagogy.”

UFV committed to upgrades that elevate the functionality of the room while honouring its cultural and architectural integrity. One of the most notable improvements is the room’s acoustic treatment. The large square layout, while ideal for community connection, leads to significant echo and reverberation. Sound dampening enhancements will significantly improve speech clarity and listening comfort. Existing external speakers mounted on the north wall were also removed and replaced by ceiling-mounted speakers that offer clearer, more evenly distributed sound.

In response to the growing need for digital engagement, two discreet stationary cameras for video streaming have been mounted near the existing screens and integrated into the room’s control system for easy operation. These cameras will be visually covered when not in use to respect the privacy of individuals and groups using the space.

The Gathering Place hosts Indigenous knowledge and Halq’eméylem classes, which Peters says are important to the Stó꞉lō people. While the primary purpose for the Gathering Place is providing a culturally significant spot for students, it is also home base for UFV’s Xwelítem Siyáya: Allyship and Reconciliation Building program, and community groups use the space. It’s also a popular location for general UFV events. And in 2012 it helped UFV gain fame as a leader in post-secondary Indigenization when it hosted the Indigenizing the Academy conference, which drew participants from across Canada.

Peters says there was a time when not many people knew the Gathering Place existed, but there’s been a significant uptick in usage since the pandemic. She says it’s helping to build community and strengthen partnerships.

“It lets us invite them into the university, and once people use it, especially Indigenous groups, they fall in love with it,” Peters says. “More people are getting to know about it, and it’s being used in one of the ways it was meant to be used, helping us to build community and invite people into the university.”

The Gathering Place can hold around 200 people, and Peters wants everyone who visits to feel they’ve stepped into a welcoming and accessible space.

“We’re very grateful for the Indigenous leaders, the knowledge keepers, Elders, and community members who advocated for us to have that space,” she says. “It really means a lot to us, and these upgrades show that we’re looking after it in a good way.”